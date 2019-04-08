Alpharetta, GA (CBS46) A man suspected of reckless driving is facing several more charges after dragging a police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop.
The incident happened on April 8.
According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, an officer observed a vehicle driving erratically on Old Milton Parkway.
The officer pulled the vehicle over and suspected there were illegal drugs inside. The officer ordered the driver, later identified as 24 year-old Dennis Aguirre, out of the vehicle and was beginning to put handcuffs on him.
Aguirre then broke free, got back into the vehicle and began to speed off as the officer was hanging out of the driver's side door.
The struggle continued with Aguirre attempting to to speed off again. Aguirre then exited the vehicle and a chase on foot began.
The officer was able to subdue Aguirre until another officer arrived.
Aguirre is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, trafficking illegal narcotics, DUI, reckless driving and other traffic-related charges.
The officer sustained minor injuries.
