COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Joshua Anderson, 27, accused in the hit-and-run death of 20-year-old Kevin Marshall on July 4, was taken into custody in upstate New York Tuesday morning. He will be extradited to Newton County to face charges.
Marshall’s mother Robbie says, Anderson should get the death penalty and that the incident was a hate crime.
“It’s imperative that justice be served to Joshua and all parties involved to the highest extent for taking my sons life,” she said.
Anderson is accused of running Kevin Marshall over with a vehicle after the two got into a physical altercation at the Covington home of Anderson’s girlfriend.
Investigators say, witnesses broke up the scuffle, but as Marshall walked home, Anderson allegedly got into his Toyota pickup truck, sped down the road and struck Marshall while driving at a high speed. He then fled the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office issued a nationwide Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for Marshall. They believed his girlfriend, Kendra Browning, 30, who lives at the home where the fight started, may have been with him.
At today’s press conference, Sheriff Ezell Brown stated that Browning was also in upper New York, but did not indicate if she was in custody as well.
Brown thanked everyone involved for their assistance.
“We would like to thank all the citizens who provided anonymous tips and various concerns as it related to this crime,” he said. “I would like to thank law enforcement locally and abroad, and especially the U.S. Marshals for the outstanding work and performance in the apprehension of Anderson.” Says Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.