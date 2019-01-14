ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Students at Westminster School are under a campus lock down following a traffic stop that lead to a suspect fleeing the scene.
School officials released the following statement:
"Westminster's campus is locked down. Students are being kept inside per our lock down protocol. Law enforcement is searching for a person near the School after a suspect fled a traffic stop on I-75. Refrain from coming to campus until the situation is resolved. We will keep you updated."
CBS46 will update the story as details become available.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
