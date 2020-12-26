A dispute over money resulted in one man being shot the day after Christmas.
Atlanta Police say the shooting took place in the area of Hasty Place NW and West Lake Ave. NW around 1:30 p.m. The victim sustained a gunshot wounds to the torso, but was alert and breathing when officers arrived at the location.
Investigators say the male suspect was seen fleeing in a burgundy newer model Ford Taurus. A suspect description has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.