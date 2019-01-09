JONESBORO, GA (CBS46) A trip to a friend's house ended tragically for Iseir George on the night of December 21, 2018.
Clayton County Police say George was visiting a friend in the 1600 block of Broad River Road. Witnesses stated hearing several gunshots around 8:10 p.m. before finding George's lifeless body with two gunshot wounds outside the residence.
A handgun and rifle caliber casing were also located at the scene.
On January 8 Dakarai Tolbert wasa arrested in connection to George's murder. He is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. His girlfriend Carina Robertson is charged with harboring a fugitive.
