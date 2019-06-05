DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a credit card fraud case.
The incident happened early morning on May 7 on the 2900 block of Satellite Boulevard in unincorporated Duluth.
The suspect was seen on a shopping spree at two separate Wal-Marts making several purchases with stolen credit cards.
According to police, the suspect was described as a man with a thin goatee, wearing a hat and headphones and police also said he changed his clothes between the two shopping trips. The suspect was seen driving a silver sedan.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
