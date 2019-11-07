AUBURN, Ala. (CBS46) -- Police believe they have identified a possible suspect in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, daughter of UFC Championship heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.
The 19-year-old was reported missing on October 24. Over a week later on November 7, Auburn Police have identified Ibraheem Yazeed as a suspect. A warrant for the 30-year-old was obtained for Yazeed's arrest for the charge of kidnapping.
US Marshals and other law enforcement agencies are working to locate Yazeed who is currently out on bond for charges of kidnapping and attempted murder in a separate incident. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Unspecified evidence links Yazeed to the same location Blanchard was last seen at between October 23 and 24. It is believed he took the teen against her will, according to investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
