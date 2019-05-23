Rome, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting in Floyd County that happened early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened on Kingston Highway in Rome at around 6:20 a.m.
According to the police report, the suspect barricaded himself at a home on 1900 block of Kingston Highway when the SWAT team arrived.
Police have identified the suspect as 44-year-old Michael Lee Spears.
Upon arrival, Spears started allegedly shooting towards police causing officials to strike back.
Investigators reported no officers were injured during the shooting.
Police arrested Spears for possession of drugs and weapons. Spears was then transported to Floyd Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.
