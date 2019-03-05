DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Covington Highway.
Officers responded to a Family Dollar in relation to an armed robbery call.
Police say they saw the suspect run away from the store and they followed him onto Oak Valley Road.
They say the suspect then fired shots at officers and they returned fire, critically injuring him.
Investigators say a large bag of money and a weapon were found.
The GBI is handling the case.
