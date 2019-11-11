ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – One of the suspects being held in connection with the murder of Clark Atlanta University student, Alexis Crawford, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Jordyn Jones, 21, was charged with malice murder after Crawford was found dead in a DeKalb County park. The jail’s overnight watch commander told CBS46 news she is scheduled to make her first appearance in court around 11 a.m.

Crawford, 21, vanished from her off-campus apartment more than a week ago. Her death was the result of asphyxiation, the Atlanta Police Department said Saturday in a news release that cited the medical examiner's office.

Police identified the second suspect as Barron Brantley, also 21. One of the two suspects led investigators to where her body was found, Police Chief Erika Shields told reporters.

The funeral for Crawford will be held at noon on Saturday at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, 1692 Hancock Avenue, in Athens.