ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – One of the suspects being held in connection with the murder of Clark Atlanta University student, Alexis Crawford, was scheduled to be in court Monday, but waived her initial appearance.
Jordyn Jones, 21, was charged with malice murder after Alexis Crawford was found dead in a DeKalb County park. CBS46 reporter Daniel Wilkerson is at the Fulton County Jail awaiting Jones’ appearance. He talked to one of her friends, who is also at the court. She said Jones comes from a “good, church-going family.”
Crawford, 21, vanished from her off-campus apartment more than a week ago. Her death was the result of asphyxiation, the Atlanta Police Department said Saturday in a news release that cited the medical examiner's office.
Police identified the second suspect as Barron Brantley, also 21. One of the two suspects led investigators to where her body was found, Police Chief Erika Shields told reporters.
The funeral for Crawford will be held at noon on Saturday at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, 1692 Hancock Avenue, in Athens.
