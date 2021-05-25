COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have captured a Marietta man believed to have opened fire on his neighbor’s house after being denied access to their game night, authorities say.
28-year-old Cody James Dimmett was arrested in Arkansas after a six-hour search west of Forrest City near the Palestine community.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on May 22 at his neighbor’s house on Westchase Drive in Marietta. When Cobb County police arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
After further investigation, it was determined that Demmitt allegedly shot several rounds into his neighbor's house after being denied access to their party, according to detectives. He then fled the scene before authorities arrived.
During the search, investigators reported that Dimmett was wanted in connection with another shooting incident Tennessee on Tuesday.
Around 1:30 p.m., an Arkansas State Trooper spotted a vehicle believed to have been taken from the shooting scene. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop along Interstate 40 near Forrest City in Arkansas. Dimmett then fled, later abandoning the vehicle off of St. Francis County Road 255. After several hours, authorities finally apprehended him near his last reported location in Arkansas.
Demmitt for aggravated assault, and he is currently being sought for those charges, police say.
