Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police have a suspect in custody after he crashed his tractor trailer into a motel and fled the scene on foot.
The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Airway Motel on the 700 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
Police say the driver was heading northbound on Fulton Industrial when he left the roadway, crashed into a parked car and then into the front of the motel.
He took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
