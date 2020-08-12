WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A brief police pursuit literally concluded at the end of the road for a suspect Wednesday afternoon.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says the chase ended less than a mile from Woodstock High School and Middle School. When met with the end of the road, the male suspect exited the vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene on foot, but was quickly apprehended.
Though not yet identified, the suspect is said to have multiple arrest warrants.
