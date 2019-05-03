HIRAM, Ga. (CBS46) Police have a suspect in custody following a shooting at a Home Depot in Paulding County.
The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. at the location at 145 Hiram Drive in Hiram.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says two men who were apparently familiar with each other were involved in a fist fight inside the nursery area of the store.
The fight spilled into the main area and one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other.
An emergency medical technician happened to be in the store and was able to render aid to the victim. The victim was later taken to Atlanta Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
The shooter remained on the scene and was taken into custody by police. No word on charges.
