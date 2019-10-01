CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies in Cherokee County are investigating after a person was shot around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened in the area of Reinhardt College Parkway and Old Donaldson Road. Moments after authorities were notified of the incident, a male victim arrived at Northside Cherokee Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The suspected gunmen and weapon used during the shooting are both in police custody.
