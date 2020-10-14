SPALDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in Splading County left one person injured and a suspect in custody Wednesday afternoon.
Expect heavy police presence on the 800 block of East McIntosh Road as they investigate the scene where the shooting happened.
The victim has been located and a suspect is in custody, Spalding County Sheriff's Department told CBS46 News.
Police say commuters should avoid this section of the county if possible and to expect traffic delays.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.