CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police have a man in custody after a standoff that lasted several hours at a Cherokee County apartment complex Tuesday night.
According to police, officers were called to the River Ridge Apartments in Canton around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for a domestic dispute.
A woman told officers that her boyfriend had assaulted her and he was holed up inside their apartment with a handgun.
A SWAT team was called in and after a warrant was secured, officers went inside, only to find it unoccupied.
Several hours later, officers located and arrested 19 year-old Joseph L. Evely at the apartment complex. He's charged with making terroristic threats and battery.
