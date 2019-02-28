A suspect is in custody after a SWAT team was called to a Gwinnett County home Thursday evening.
Detectives were looking for stolen vehicles when the unidentified suspect fled into a house on Meadow Wood Court, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
The police spokesperson says while they had no evidence to suggest that the suspect was armed, they say guns had previously been found inside the same house.
Authorities decided to activate SWAT based on the circumstances, according to the police spokesperson.
Police later confirmed the suspect was in custody.
