Police have a man in custody after he held officers and a SWAT team at bay for hours inside a restaurant in Johns Creek early Friday morning.
The incident began around 2 a.m. at the Lone Star Restaurant on the 10000 block of Medlock Bridge Road.
No word on injuries or what prompted the situation but officers were able to take the suspect into custody around 6 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
