COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A SWAT team arrested a man who police said hit and killed a pedestrian on Cobb Parkway.
Officers said they arrested Christian Martinez, Wednesday, at a home where he lives in Acworth.
Investigators said Martinez hit and killed the pedestrian and then left the scene. Officers said he retreated into the home on Bay Island Cay.
Police said Martinez refused to come out of the home so the decision was made to call in a SWAT team. Officers were eventually able to get the suspect out of the home without incident.
They have not released the name of the victim.
