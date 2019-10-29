ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a gruesome scene at an Atlanta residence where a deceased woman was found Tuesday evening on Willis Mill Road.
Atlanta Police say the victim's lifeless body was discovered by her brother-in-law and his wife on the kitchen floor. She'd suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head, according to police.
Wendell Ross, 56, was taken into custody and charged with felony murder in the case. According to Atlanta Police, Ross confessed to the killing when interviewed by investigators.
An autopsy will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
