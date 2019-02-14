DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) A suspect wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase spanning three counties.
Police in Newton County say they were responding to a shots fired call when they spotted the suspect in a vehicle. A chase began and several officers pursued the suspect through Rockdale and into DeKalb County.
Police eventually performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the suspect's vehicle at the intersection of Covington Highway and Hanes Drive in Decatur. The suspect crashed into several police cruisers in the process.
After the chase ended, an officer fired a shot at the suspect but didn't hit him. The suspect was taken to an area hospital but it wasn't related to the gunshot.
No officers were injured.
The suspect has not been identified. Several charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.