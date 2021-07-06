DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a lengthy investigation, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly gas station shooting in Stone Mountain.
29 year-old Hakeem Ross of Stone Mountain was charged with malice murder in the shooting deaths of Jamitre Weaver and Gerico Floyd, according to deputies.
The incident happened in early April at a gas station on the intersection of Redan Road and Panola Road. The investigation revealed that Ross and Weaver had been engaged in an argument which ultimately led to the shooting.
Weaver died on the scene and Floyd died after being taken to Hillandale Hospital, authorities reported.
Ross was taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
