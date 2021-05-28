DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Following the threat of an explosive device at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur Thursday, investigators have discovered that the person behind it all may have been an inmate at the DeKalb County Jail.
The entire judicial complex and several nearby businesses were evacuated on May 27 in the wake of the threat, after which five different agencies and Homeland Security completed a full sweep searching for the device. Nothing was found.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards identified the alleged perpetrator as 47-year-old Joseph Michael Caquette of Atlanta. Caquette was currently being held without bond on a felony charge, and the Sheriff’s office has now arrested him on misdemeanor charges of Terroristic Threats and Acts.
“Not only did this individual commit an additional offense while already in custody, but he wasted valuable local law enforcement resources with his threat to life and property in our community,” said Sheriff Melody M. Maddox.
Around 60 law enforcement personnel from the Decatur Police Department, the DeKalb County Police Department and DeKalb Police K9 units, the Marshal’s Office, MARTA Police, and Homeland Security were involved in Thursday's investigation and sweep.
