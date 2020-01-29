COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) – The man who is suspected of killing a female Delta employee Sunday night is also accused of killing a second woman the same night.
The victims were found miles apart; one in a Delta Employee parking lot near the airport, the other at a Stockbridge hotel 30 minutes south.
At a joint press conference Wednesday, police said Raeshaun Antonie Jones, is the primary suspect in both homicides.
“We encountered Mr. Jones in a Shell gas station in city of Lovejoy in Clayton County,” said Captain David Rick, of the Clayton County Police Department. “We spotted him inside a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted to try to make contact with him, regarding our investigation, and that is when he produced a firearm and took his own life.”
Police say he was in the car with another woman, when he shot himself on Tuesday.
“That individual is unrelated to these crimes and was just the driver of the vehicle during this encounter,” said Captain Rick.
The exact timeline and circumstances of the murders were not released at the press conference.
However, officials say Jones was an employee of Delta Airlines. A company spokesperson confirmed to CBS46 that he worked as a baggage handler. Police say he shot and killed a female co-worker, 30-year-old Alexis Reed, in the employee parking lot, as she was getting off her shift the night of January 26th.
During the course of that investigation, College Park Police officials identified Jones as the suspect in Ms. Reed’s death. They learned soon after, he was also the primary suspect in a second homicide around that same time in Clayton County.
Clayton County Police officers discovered the body of 33-year-old Tyneshia Shelby, the morning of January 29th at a Stockbridge hotel, located in the 7200 block of Davidson Parkway. Police say she was shot and killed sometime between the night of the 26th and the morning of the 27th.
Police say the crimes were not random. Jones knew both of the victims, but there did not appear to be a connection between the two victims themselves.
This is an ongoing joint investigation between the FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Delta Corporate Security, Clayton County Police Department and College Park Police Department. They are still working to determine a motive in the case.
In the meantime, the families of the two victims are mourning their sudden deaths. Reed’s mother, Lashaunda Shepherd, who lives out of state reacted to the news that her daughter’s alleged killer had committed suicide by telling CBS46, “justice is done”.
The family of Tyneshia Shelby, who also live out of state, set up a GoFundMe page in the days following her death. On it, the organizer of the page writes “…her life was taken much too soon this past Sunday night, I can't explain in any words how hurt the entire family is right now with this loss. Now we need your help more than ever. We are asking for anything you can offer to help us bring her back home to Kansas City to be buried with her family.”
To donate to theGoFundMe for Tyneshia Shelby, click here.
