COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man suspected in the deaths of two people during a fatal crash in Cobb County has turned himself in to police.
Georgia Cambi, 19, turned himself into the Cobb County Jail on Monday following a crash on April 7 that killed 31 year-old James Wheeler and 35 year-old Douglas Duff Jr.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Floyd Road and Bates Road.
Cobb County Police say a 2010 Toyota Yaris being driven by Wheeler was turning left onto Floyd Road when Cambi crashed into him. Wheeler and Duff Jr., a passenger in the vehicle at the time, were both taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where they later passed away.
Cambi, along with a juvenile passenger, were taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses claim Cambi was racing another vehicle when the crash occurred. After an investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Cambi, charging him with reckless driving, racing, two counts of 1st degree vehicular homicide, and 2nd degree cruelty to children.
Police are currently searching for a vehicle that Cambi was racing at the time. It's described as a silver or gray 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
