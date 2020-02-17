BALL GROUND, Ga. (CBS46) A man accused in a fatal crash that killed a Jasper man has turned himself in to police.
Johnathan Welch, 35, of Ball Ground, turned himself in on Friday and released on a $3,150 bond.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says Welch was driving down Ball Ground Highway around 5:30 a.m. on February 1 when he struck 43 year-old Nathaniel Pool of Jasper. Welch stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.
He was later charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2nd degree, due care (distracted driving) and safe distance.
