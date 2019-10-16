DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect wanted in the murder of a 68-year-old man has surrendered to DeKalb County Police.

Antonio Crowley, 21, is one of three suspects believed to be involved in the Oct. 7 murder of Jesse Turner III. The remaining suspects are Charlie Geddis and Tyler Anderson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.