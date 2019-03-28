Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect in a fatal home invasion in January.
Larenzo Marcel Drayton, 26, is wanted for murder by the Atlanta Police Department in connection to a fatal home invasion on Harwell Road in Atlanta on January 21, 2019.
Police say Drayton and 26 year-old David Freeman entered the apartment with guns drawn and attempted to rob the occupants but one produced their own weapon and fatally shot Freeman.
Drayton then fled the scene in a vehicle being driven by G'Andre Wash. Wash is also charged with murder.
If you have any information on Drayton's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
