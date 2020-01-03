ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man outside an Atlanta MARTA station on Thursday.
The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. near the Five Points MARTA station on Alabama Street near Broad Street.
According to Atlanta Police, an officer heard shots in the area and when he went to investigate, he found the body of the victim, later identified as Ezekiel McNair, on the ground.
After a short foot chase, officers were able to apprehend the suspect.
Police have identified the suspect as 26 year-old Samuel Arnold. He's currently in the Fulton County Jail facing homicide charges.
