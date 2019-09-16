JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) – A gun battle between Clayton County Police and a person of interest in a Henry County murder ended Monday with the suspect dead.
The crime started earlier Monday when Henry County Police arrived at two homicide scenes in Hampton, Georgia that they said appeared to be related. One victim was discovered on the 100 block of Carl Parker Drive and the other was found on the 900 block of Steele Drive.
Robert Bogel said one of the victims was Anne Hall. Bogel said he was the son-in-law of Hall. Police identified Donnie Wayne Hall, 50, of Stockbridge, Georgia as the person of interest in this case.
Bogel told CBS46's Brittany Edney Donnie was delusional and thought Anne was having an affair. Bogel also said Anne and Donnie were separated and Anne had a restraining order against Donnie Hall.
Later Monday as Henry County Police searched for Hall, a report came in from Clayton County of shots fired at a Clayton County Police officer near a Quiktrip on Tara Boulevard. Shortly thereafter, Hall was confirmed dead in a subdivision near the area, Clayton County Police said Monday evening.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the scene where Hall died.
