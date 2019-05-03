STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old suspect int he pellet gun shooting at Wynbrooke Elementary School has been arrested in North Carolina.
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect on April 30 and was arrested by the Durham Police Department in Durham, North Carolina.
The teen suspect is accused of shooting several other students with a pellet gun on April 24. Ten students were struck by pellets and nine were hospitalized after the shootings at Wynbrooke Elementary Stone Mountain.
The students that suffered non-life threatening injuries were on a playground at the school when the shootings happened. Nine of the students were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Police have not identified the suspect because he's a juvenile. He is facing nine counts of aggravated assault.
