WASHINGTON (AP) --  A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. That's according to a senior Justice Department official who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The man, Michael Reinoehl, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington. The official says Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron "Jay" Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night.

