WASHINGTON (AP) -- A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. That's according to a senior Justice Department official who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The man, Michael Reinoehl, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington. The official says Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron "Jay" Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night.
Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators
Locations
WGCL Digital Team
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Toddler kidnapped at gunpoint found safe, suspects arrested
- Online learning issues force some Cobb parents to withdraw kids from district
- Veteran waits years for VA prosthetic legs
- City of South Fulton passes '8-Can't Wait' police reform
- Trump's payroll tax deferral takes effect Sept. 1. Here's what it means for your paycheck
- "Operation Not Forgotten" recovers 39 missing children, 9 arrests made
- Owner of burned Kenosha store declines photo-op with Trump, accuses him of misleading public
- Melania Trump used private email to conduct official White House business, former senior adviser says
- Georgia 'Public Health State of Emergency' extended through Oct. 10
- WATCH: Video of parrot singing a Beyoncé hit is going viral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.