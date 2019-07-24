DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.(CBS46) -- A judge granted bond to a suspect facing an aggravated assault charge connected to a shooting in DeKalb County.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
Aden Bouh, 23, stood with his attorney for his first appearance via video conference Wednesday afternoon. The judge granted him a $15,000 bond.
Police believe Bouh is one of at least two people involved in Monday morning’s shooting in the Stone Mountain area of DeKalb County. The victim is a 32 year-old man who police said was a bystander who tried to intervene and diffuse a road rage situation between people in two cars.
It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of South Indian Creek Drive and Rockbridge Road. Police said Bouh’s car left the scene, but then came back and a passenger opened fire on the bystander who was trying to intervene, shooting him in the head.
The victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
A DeKalb Police SWAT team tracked Bouh to his home where they arrested him Monday, hours after the shooting.
Police are still looking for a second suspect who they believe is the shooter.
Bouh is scheduled to be in court again in early August. His attorney had no comment after Wednesday’s hearing.
