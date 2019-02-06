LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Gwinnett Police said Tuesday that a local man wanted in an alleged Super Bowl ticket scam has been arrested in Temecula, California.
According to Gwinnett Police, at least six people reported that Ketan Shah, 48, had offered to sell them Super Bowl tickets. One victim told police he paid Shah $500,000 to host a Super Bowl event at, “an arena.”
Police said Shah had gone to Las Vegas and was reported as missing in December 2018. He returned home and later left again and his family had not seen him since. Gwinnett Police said they tracked Ketan through Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, and finally to California.
According to police, a worker at the Pechanga Casino and Resort in Temecula reported seeing Shah after seeing media coverage about the case. Police re-interviewed the victims and got a felony warrant for Ketan’s arrest. Law enforcement in California arrested Shah without incident and he is now awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
Gwinnett Police said Shah faces one count of felony theft by conversion, but that further charges are coming in the case.
