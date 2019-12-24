CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A male suspect was shot by a Clayton County deputy on Christmas Eve in Forest Park.
The deputy was pursuing the suspect, with multiple warrants for his arrest, in the 5300 block of Phillips Drive. Few details are known about what lead to the shooting, however, the suspect is expected to survive the single gunshot wound.
No deputies or officers were injured.
As a result of the shooting, traffic in both directions of Phillips Drive were shut down.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be in charge of the investigation.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
