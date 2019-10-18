NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Illinois man was arranging a business deal via email when an alleged internet thief stole over $225,000 from him. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
The victim was in the process of purchasing a business from a seller when another man intercepted their email transaction. The suspect then created fraudulent wiring instructions for the transaction which the victim sent over $227,000 to the account provided.
Officials say, the account belonged to a person named Fred Carlton, though investigators now believe that name was fake.
The thief then headed to a SunTrust bank on the 5900 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross, where surveillance footage caught him making large cash withdrawals.
If anyone has any information to share, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
