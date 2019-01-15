ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police and GBI are investigating a shooting that involved an officer.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of Whitehall Street in southwest Atlanta.
A official with Atlanta Police released the following statement to our newsroom:
We can confirm that an Atlanta Police Officer was involved in a shooting in the area of Whitehall St Sw and McDaniel St. The officer was not shot. The suspect is deceased. The GBI is in route to investigate.
We are continuing to gather details. Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.