NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect and a K9 officer dead early Thursday afternoon.
The fatal shooting happened at an InTown Suites Extended Stay on Willow Trail Parkway in Norcross.
Police were investigating gang activity in the area when they discovered a stolen vehicle with two people inside. When an officer attempted to make contact with the two individuals, they both ran from the officer in two separate directions, according to police.
One of the male suspects fled on foot into the woods behind the building and that is when SWAT K9 officer, Blue, began searching for the suspect. The K9 officer was able to track the suspect in the woods.
Police say the suspect was given commands to surrender, and at some point fired on officers. Officers then returned fire. K9 Blue and the suspect were both shot during the exchange.
Both Blue and the suspect were transported to local area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead from their injuries.
The second suspect that fled the scene has not been arrested at this time.
Authorities said 5-year-old Blue was the first full-time SWAT dedicated K9, having served for over one year.
Police are asking that anyone with any information please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
