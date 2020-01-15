LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The suspect in an officer-involved shooting at a Lawrenceville Wendy's location has passed away, according to police.
Police say a man was shot following an altercation with an officer at the Wendy's on Scenic Highway. The suspect was allegedly in the dining area with a beer when management said he began to cause problems.
Officers were called and a physical altercation ensued. One officer was injured. The suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
This is the third officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
