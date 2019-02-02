GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A suspect has been fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting in Buford.
The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Suwanee Mill Drive late Saturday afternoon where police were responding to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived the suspect was seen holding a knife.
As police gave verbal commands, the suspect entered the home and came back out with a gun. Police again gave several verbal commands for the suspect to drop the gun but he refused.
The suspect then pointed the gun at an officer, who then responded by firing at the suspect. He was shot once and died at the scene.
The names of the officer and victim have not been released.
