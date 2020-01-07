DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who was trying to enter her apartment was robbed at gunpoint in Dunwoody early Tuesday morning.
The shocking incident happened at Peachtree Place North Apartments around 2 a.m.
The victim told officers that she was approached by an unknown man in a gray hoodie while she was preparing to enter her apartment. In a matter of seconds, the suspect demanded money from the victim at gunpoint.
The unknown man then struck her with the firearm before taking her money and fleeing the scene, authorities said.
Police described the suspect to be a slim black man wearing a gray hoodie.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Detective Jesus Maldonado at (678) 382-6914
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.