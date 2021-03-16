A shooting at a massage parlor left three people dead and two injured in Cherokee County early Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Young's Asian Massage on Highway 92 in Acworth.
The victims were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for treatment.
Following this incident, another shooting occurred at a massage parlor in Atlanta, leaving one victim in critical condition.
Police are working to determine if the incidents are linked.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
