CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A suspect opened fire at several Clayton County Police officers Wednesday morning at an apartment complex.
According to a video posted to Facebook, the officers were responding to a domestic incident at the complex located in the 700 block of Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro.
Upon arrival, police say their officers were flagged down by the alleged suspect in the domestic dispute. Police say the officers began to approach the residence when that same suspect opened fire on the officers. The officers did not return fire.
After firing the shots, the suspect ran from the scene and was chased on foot by the responding officers, and they were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.