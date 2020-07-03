ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A driver fleeing a traffic stop ended a high-speed trooper pursuit in the parking lot of a Kroger on Moreland Drive on Friday.
Georgia State Patrol say the driver was speeding on westbound I-20 at the time of the attempted traffic stop. The pursuit ended when the suspect overturned the vehicle.
He was transported to DeKalb Medical with minor injuries. His charges have not yet been released.
