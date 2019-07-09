DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A slider crime suspect pepper sprayed a man before stealing his car at a DeKalb County gas station.

A surveillance video shows the victim, Priyatham Godavarthi, get out of his black Ford Fusion around 7:15 Tuesday morning. Police said that's when 21-year-old Jevon Jackson jumped out of a white Hyundai Elantra and pepper sprayed him.

Jackson allegedly demanded Godavarthi's car keys, then got in his car while the unidentified driver of the Hyundai Elantra took off. Moments later, Jackson was seen driving off in the victim's car.

It's not the first slider crime some have seen but some said the use of pepper spray in this one makes it even worse.

“That's scary because when you can't see, you can't do anything,” one woman who identified herself as Pam told CBS46.

Data shows there have been 26 car break-ins and 12 stolen cars within a half mile of the gas station so far this year.

The black Ford Fusion was last seen on Memorial Drive headed toward Highway 78. Godavarthis' iPhone 8 was left in his car and later found at an ATM at a Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road.

Dekalb County police are trying to find Jevon Jackson and the other unidentified suspect.

Anyone with information should call DeKalb County Police.