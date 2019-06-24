ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect accused of holding up a convenience store early Monday morning.
Investigators say a man walked into the Quick Stop food mart on Metropolitan Parkway and dropped a drink.
That prompted the clerk to walk from behind a glass divider to clean it up.
That's when police say the suspect put a gun to the clerk's head and made off with $600 in cash and $700 worth of cigarettes.
If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
