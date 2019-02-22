Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a pedestrian on the street.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Monday on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta.
Police say the suspect walked up to the pedestrian and demanded money. The suspect didn't have a weapon but told the victim he would shoot him if he didn't comply.
The suspect made off with about $800 in cash. He was last seen on Bradley Street.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
