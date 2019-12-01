LaGrange robbery suspect (LaGrange Police)
LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man caught on camera robbing a convenience store in LaGrange.

The robbery took place at the US Food Mart on Hogansville Road on November 27.

The suspect had his hands and face covered but police are hoping images from the video could help identify him.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact LaGrange Police.

